Coldstream Fire Department answered 239 calls, Lavington Fire Hall responded to 107 in 2025

Busy year for fire hall

The Coldstream Fire Department answered 239 calls for service in 2025, mirroring last year's total calls.

The Coldstream Fire Department answered 239 calls for service in 2025, mirroring last year’s total calls.

At their regular meeting Jan. 26, chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code presented the fire hall's annual report.

“Each firefighter trains to meet the provincial standards for exterior and interior structural fire attack and most forms of rescue and wildfire interface,” said Morgenthaler-Code.

“Coldstream is proud to exceed most provincial standards and to achieve this, safety and competency are key principles in our training and operations. Hazards facing all firefighters include workplace carcinogens, toxins, psychological stressors, and the inherent dangers of the work itself. Coldstream Fire adopts current equipment and decontamination protocols to keep our team safe and maintain operational readiness”

The report said Coldstream fire hall maintains 93 per cent staffing for a 30-member roster. Annual cycles of recruitment, standardized hiring, and coordinated training with the North Okanagan Fire Training Centre in Vernon regulate intake and recruit cycles.

“To maintain our service commitments to our community, Coldstream Fire Hall expects to receive a new rescue truck that replaces its reliable predecessor of nearly 30 years. Ordered in 2024, this truck is essential in transporting equipment, coordinating fire ground logistics, refilling air bottles, and supporting firefighters’ rehabilitation.

The Lavington Fire Hall answered 107 calls last year, said fire chief Marty Wright in his annual report

The Lavington hall will also be getting a new vehicle.

Council approved the purchase of a replacement wildland fire rescue truck.

“The replacement apparatus will enhance the fire department’s ability to respond effectively to wildland and interface fires, supporting firefighters with reliable, modern equipment. This investment helps ensure continued, high-quality emergency services for the Lavington area and the broader community, contributing to the safety and resilience of residents now and into the future,” a press release from Coldstream reads.