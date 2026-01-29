Vernon News

City of Vernon, SilverStar Mountain Resort collaborate on 'historic' chairlift feature at roundabout

Skiing history honoured

Photo: City of Vernon Photo Mayor Victor Cumming (left) and Ian Jenkins, director of sales with SilverStar Mountain, pose at the new roundabout feature.

In a tribute to the North Okanagan's deep skiing heritage and longstanding connection between the community and mountain, a chair lift has been installed in the middle of the new Silver Star roundabout.

The installation features two retired chairlift seats donated by SilverStar Mountain Resort. The yellow and green chairs were fixed grip double chairs manufactured by Mueller Lifts Services, and played meaningful roles in SilverStar's evolution as one of the Okanagan's most beloved ski destinations.

“This installation reflects the deep roots that skiing and mountain culture have in the North Okanagan,” said Ian Jenkins, director of Sales, marketing and events at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “We’re proud to contribute to a feature that we hope becomes a welcoming gateway to the resort and a symbol of the history shared by SilverStar and the City of Vernon.”

The green chair, known later as the summit chair, was installed in 1970, serving the mountain until 2017. The yellow chair was installed in 1972 and remained in service until 2004-05. Many of its components found a second life at Mount Timothy Recreation Resort in Lac La Hache.

The chairlift and tower is just part one of the project, which was designed and constructed by Nancy Wilde of Wilde Designs. Part two will add a mountain-inspired base and uplighting to showcase the feature in the evening. Final landscaping work is expected to be completed later this spring.