Violent offender may be in Kelowna or Vernon
Violent suspect sought
Photo: RCMP
Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a violent offender.
Brandon Tarl Thomas Wilson, 39, is wanted for a number of firearms-related offences and is believed to be in the Vernon or Kelowna area.
Wilson is described as five-feet, 11 inches tall, 242 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
“Brandon Wilson is considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, please contact police by calling 911,” said RCMP in a press release.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wilson, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP 250-545-7171.
Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online.
