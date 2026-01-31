District of Coldstream passes five-year financial plan bylaw
Financial plan approved
Following public consultation, Coldstream council has passed its five-year financial plan bylaw.
Public input was gathered from from Jan. 13 to 23, and a their regular meeting Jan. 26, council gave the bylaw the three required readings.
“This milestone marks an important step in the annual budgeting process and reflects both council priorities and feedback received from the community,” said a release from Coldstream.
The financial plan outlines the district’s anticipated revenues and expenditures for the next half a decade, including operating costs, capital projects, reserve transfer and debt servicing.
“While the first year of the plan forms the basis for the upcoming annual budget, the additional four years provide a longer-term outlook to help guide responsible financial decision-making,” the release said.
More Vernon News
- Valentine's wine and dineSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- White Cane Week returnsKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Financial plan approvedColdstream - 12:00 pm
- Conservatives debate policyCalgary - 11:25 am
- Highway 1 reopenedRevelstoke - 11:10 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Oamaru Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library