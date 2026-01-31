Vernon News

District of Coldstream passes five-year financial plan bylaw

Financial plan approved

Photo: File photo Following public consultation, Coldstream council has passed its five-year financial plan bylaw.

Public input was gathered from from Jan. 13 to 23, and a their regular meeting Jan. 26, council gave the bylaw the three required readings.

“This milestone marks an important step in the annual budgeting process and reflects both council priorities and feedback received from the community,” said a release from Coldstream.

The financial plan outlines the district’s anticipated revenues and expenditures for the next half a decade, including operating costs, capital projects, reserve transfer and debt servicing.

“While the first year of the plan forms the basis for the upcoming annual budget, the additional four years provide a longer-term outlook to help guide responsible financial decision-making,” the release said.