Vernon News

District of Coldstream council endorse improvements to Kalamalka Lake beaches and access points

Kal Beach upgrades coming

Photo: File photo Kal Beach in Coldstream.

Safety enhancements, accessibility and access point improvements will all be coming to Kalamalka Lake in the future.

The District of Coldstream endorsed an improvement plan for the lake area at the Monday, Jan. 26 council meeting.

Kal Lake has 14 public access points, and numerous improvements are already taking place, according to the lake access upgrades report.

Among the key initiatives that Coldstream is looking at are:

Installing a fence at Pumphouse Beach

Adding parking at Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, and non-motorized watercraft launch sites, along with plans to provide bicycle parking at all beaches and lake access points.

Improving boat launches as Kinloch boat launch will be retained in its current configuration, while options to improve mixed-use safety will be investigated. Future redevelopment of land near Kinloch and Mint Beach will ensure property access via adjacent roads rather than launch roadways. The extension of the dock at Kalavista Boat Launch will also be studied.

New signage will be installed at boat launches to inform users about weather conditions, federal speed limits and the locations of other launch points.

Potential improvements at Kal Beach, including a pedestrian overpass across Kalamalka Road, relocation of the beach fence to improve safety and aesthetics, additional shade trees and grass areas, and consideration of mobile vendor sites in place of a concession.

Expenditures from the 2027 projects will be considered during the 2027 Financial Plan process.

"These measures aim to balance recreational use, environmental protection, and community safety, ensuring that Kalamalka Lake remains a vibrant and accessible destination for all residents and visitors," said the district.

"We will continue to investigate options, costs, and permitting requirements for these improvements in the coming months."