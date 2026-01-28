Vernon News

Vernon's newest affordable housing apartment block is open and receiving tenants

A safe place to call home

Photo: Darren Handschuh For the first time in a long time, Dave has a place to call home.

Over the past decade, the lifelong Vernon resident has been couch surfing, staying at the shelter or living rough with only a tent for housing

Now, Dave has his own place, a single-room in The Willows, Vernon's latest affordable apartment complex.

Located at 24th Avenue and 42nd Street, the 52 units have the capacity to house 58 people.

Calling it his “sanctuary,” Dave said The Willows “is a good place to live.”

He said he no longer has to spend his days worrying about security, about his possessions being stolen – he can now concentrate on bettering himself.

“The shelter is a good base, but it definitely held me back in peace of mind,” Dave said, adding that in his new home “things are safe...it is very good for sure.”

The Willows is the third affordable-housing apartment complex built in Vernon over the past few years.

Developed by the province, through BC Housing and the Government of Canada through CMHC, and operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society, the four-storey modular building will deliver on-site supports designed to promote stability, independence and long-term housing success.

Turning Points will operate the building and deliver a range of supports, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness services.

Each resident will have a private washroom and kitchenette, along with access to shared amenities such as laundry, lounge, dining and outdoor spaces. A commercial kitchen will support daily meal programs. Safety measures will include 24/7 on-site staffing, secure fob access and camera monitoring.

“By pairing safe, affordable homes with consistent, compassionate support, The Willows will be a place where people have the opportunity to rebuild stability, confidence, and a sense of belonging in our community. This project reflects community collaboration and our shared values of dignity, equity, fairness, and compassion for all,” said Randene Wejr, CEO Turning Points Collaborative Society.

Wejr said some residents may spend the rest of their lives in the facility, while will move on to other forms of housing.

Along with supportive services, Wejr said The Willows give a person a place where they feel they belong, where they can form a community.

“The pride of having your own space is just incredible,” Wejr said. “You can see a difference in body language, if somebody comes from the street or from the shelter and they have their own space it is a beautiful thing.”

Mayor Victor Cumming said the city waved development cost charges totalling $281,137.99 for the building but ongoing operations of the facility will be paid for by the province, with no additional expenses being placed on the city.

“The Willows will make a significant positive impact for more than 55 residents in our community. In addition to a safe and secure place to call home, residents will have direct daily supports that can put them on a pathway to stability and health. Collaborative partnerships like this one with the Province of BC, Turning Points Collaborative Society, and the City of Vernon are critical for our whole community. These partnerships can break the cycle of homelessness and address real housing needs in Vernon,” Cumming said.

The Vernon Housing Needs report, identified an estimated 254 to 332 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Vernon. The report also finds that “57 per cent of the housing demand is for rental units, including 21 per cent for market rentals, 25 per cent for non-market housing, and 11 per cent for deeply subsidized or supportive housing.”