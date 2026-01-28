Vernon News

Spallumcheen hosting farming round table Feb. 4

Agricultural input sought

Photo: Spallumcheen The Township of Spallumcheen is inviting the public to learn more and add their input on agricultural issues.

The Township of Spallumcheen is inviting the public to learn more and add their input on agricultural issues.

Spallumcheen will be hosting a farming round table Wednesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the municipal hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

Farming round tables provide an opportunity for members of the agricultural community to learn about issues and initiatives that may impact agriculture in our area, and to share their perspectives on what is happening locally.

At this session, city council will also be seeking feedback from the agricultural sector regarding water rates.

“Your input is an important part of this process and is encouraged,” said a news release from the township.

“While RSVP is not required, it is appreciated as it helps staff ensure adequate space for those planning to attend. “

The Coffee with the Mayor event scheduled previously for Feb. 4 has been cancelled to accommodate the round table event.

RSVP at [email protected].