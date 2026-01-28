Vernon News

Vernon RCMP catch two impaired drivers at one accident scene

One crash, two drunks

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon RCMP caught two drunk drivers at one accident.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Jan. 26 around 9:15 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Meadowlark Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

Terleski said no injuries were reported and while interacting with the driver, “the officer formed the opinion the woman's ability to operate her vehicle was impacted by alcohol.”

A breath test was administered using a roadside screening device which resulted in a fail.

The woman was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Things took a turn for the unexpected when the person she called for a ride arrived at the scene also impaired. The would-be ride home failed a roadside screening test and was given a 90-day IRP and their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

"This is a case of extremely poor judgement... times two," said Terkleski. "It might seem a bit comical at first, but it isn't at all. Impaired driving can have serious and real consequences. Get it right the first time. Don't drink and drive and plan for a safe, sober, ride home."