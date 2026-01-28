Vernon News

Vernon RCMP locate missing man

Photo: Contributed Raymond Sanche was last seen in the Vernon area on Oct. 25.

Raymond Sanche has been found safe, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 26, after last being seen in October.

RCMP said that Sanche was located safe and well, and is thanking the public for their assistance.