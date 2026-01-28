282310
Vernon RCMP locate missing man

Missing man found safe

Bowen Assman - Jan 27, 2026 / 4:21 pm | Story: 596468

Raymond Sanche has been found safe, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 26, after last being seen in October.

RCMP said that Sanche was located safe and well, and is thanking the public for their assistance.

