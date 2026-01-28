Vernon News

Drug alert issued for Vernon area for counterfeit xanax tablets

Photo: Xanax or Xanax, or alprazolam is on a drug alert for Vernon.

A drug alert has been issued by Interior Health in the Vernon region for bogus xanax pills.

The xanax tablet, also sold as alprazolam, tests positive for medetomidine. This counterfeit xanax tablet does not contain alprazolam or any other benzodiazepine.

While illegal tablets most often contain benzos, this one contains medetomidine, which causes deep, prolonged sedation, respiratory depression, slowed heart rate (bradycardia), confusion, and hypothermia.

It does not respond to naloxone, although naloxone should be administered if opioid involvement is suspected.

According to IH, When combined with opioids or other sedatives, medetomidine can lead to complex and prolonged toxicity, with withdrawal that may be severe and difficult to treat.

Those who may have a tablet that looks like the photo above should call or text 778-212-8611, to get it tested before using.

Drug checking is available in Vernon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on the weekends at the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.

Province-wide warning on medetomidine

The Provincial Health Authority is warning the public of a recent increase of drug poisonings across the province.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control Harm Reduction and Substance Unit says that novel substances in the unregulated drug supply are putting people who use substances at greater risk province-wide.

Opioids like fentanyl are now mixed with medetomidine, a potent sedative used primarily by veterinarians, that can cause low heart rate, changes to blood pressure and prolonged sedation.

The province has experienced high and increasing paramedic-attended overdoses in recent months. At the same time, detections of medetomidine have increased in drug checking samples and law enforcement seizures. In opioid samples in November, 38 per cent of them contained medetomidine.

The B.C. Centre for Substance Use is calling this increase a serious concern.

If responding to a drug poisoning, one should call 911, and follow the SAVE ME steps.

More information can be found at towardtheheart.com.