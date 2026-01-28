Vernon News

Coldstream's Westkal Road responsible for 42.6 per cent of all parking enforcement tickets in the district

Hotspot for tickets

Photo: Facebook/CARE for Kalamalka Lake Access The off leash dog pilot at Pumphouse Beach has led to a tripling of parking enforcement tickets in the area.

Westkal Road in Coldstream has been tabbed as a hotspot for parking enforcement tickets, according to a recent statistics report from the district.

At a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, a presentation from bylaw compliance outlined statistics from parking enforcement over the 2025 season.

According to the presentation, tickets are on par with 2024 numbers, but significantly higher than 2023.

Last year, 476 parking tickets were issued between April 1 and Oct. 31, a 1.45 per cent decrease from 2024. However, last year's total was a 106 per cent increase over 2023, when just 231 tickets were issued.

Currently, 75 per cent of the tickets have been resolved, and of those resolved tickets, 67 per cent were settled within 14 days of issuance.

Nearly half of all tickets, 42.6 per cent, were handed out to vehicles parked on Westkal Road.

"It has consistently ranked within the top three locations in the district," the bylaw presentation reads.

"While it has not historically been the highest, it became the highest-ranking location in 2025."

Of the 203 tickets issued at Westkal Road, 60 per cent occurred near addresses 13122 and 13401, which is adjacent to Pumphouse Beach and an access point to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Enforcement at the area tripled in 2025. This was due to "increased visitor demand associated with

the one-year pilot project that lifted the no dog restriction at Pumphouse Beach."

The infrastructure services department is currently exploring opportunities to increase parking in the area.

Other top locations for tickets in the District of Coldstream include Kalavista Drive (29.6 per cent of all tickets) and Kinloch Drive (10.9 per cent).