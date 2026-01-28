Vernon News

School District 22 inviting community for feedback on 2026-27 budget

Feedback on SD22 budget

Photo: Contributed School District 22

Feedback is wanted from community members regarding the 2026-27 budget from School District 22.

Parents, staff, students and community members are invited to the meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be hosted at the main office located at 1401 15th St., beginning with an update on key student data presented by Supt. Karla Mitchell.

“Students’ learning experiences guide every decision we make," Mitchell said. "By sharing the latest student data, we can work collaboratively with our community to ensure resources are aligned with learners’ needs and

long-term success.”

Adrian Johnson, secretary/treasurer, will go provide details on revenue sources, and funding allocations for district programs and services.

The session will conclude with an open question and answer discussion period, giving attendees a chance to share insights on the upcoming school year.

Additional information can be found at sd22.bc.ca/financial-information.