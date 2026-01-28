Vernon News

Vernon Jubilee Hospital gets new advanced X-ray unit

10,000 more X-rays at VJH

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Jubilee Hospital has installed a new X-ray machine.

A new advanced X-ray unit capable of completing up to 10,000 additional exams per year has been installed at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The new machine was funded from $1.2 million in community donations to the VJH Foundation Light a Bulb campaign in 2023.

The current VJH Imaging Department performs 45,000 X-rays per year — about one every 10 minutes — making it one of the busiest in the B.C. Interior.

Physicians at the hospital are increasingly relying on scans for clinical decision-making and developing treatment plans for conditions and illnesses such as arthritis, lung infections, cancer, the need for hip or knee replacements, broken bones, and more.

“This increased capacity helps shorten wait times, better supports urgent emergency and inpatient needs, and strengthens our ability to provide ongoing monitoring for patients who need it most," said Chris Simms, IH's clinical operations executive director for the North Okanagan.

This advanced X-ray machine is part of a series of recent medical imaging investments made at VJH resulting in faster access and better patient outcomes.

These investments include an MRI suite in 2019 and a CT scanning expansion in 2023, doubling capacity of that department. The creation of a new ultrasound department is currently underway, with expected completion in early 2027.