Vernon Christian School expansion progressing, fundraising goal close to being met

Photo: Contributed The roof has already been installed in the new structure at VCS.

The long-awaited expansion project at Vernon Christian School (VCS) continues on track and on schedule.

VCS's phase three expansion will see a new gymnasium, classrooms, parking and traffic access off of Pleasant Valley Road.

Phases one and two have been completed, which saw the renovation of the elementary school and land acquisition of the expansion property.

So far in phase three, which broke ground in late September, 2025, the roof of the new structure has been installed, along with prep for the connection of the existing high school, while the framing of change rooms and the athletics office has also began.

Additionally, the school is close to reaching its fundraising goal of phase three of the project, sitting $750,000 shy of the $3 million needed.

"T he project will address key areas where the school is currently experiencing the most constraints," said a release from VCS, who stated that the school reached its "absolute max" capacity in the 2024-25 year.

"The high school will finally have a dedicated gymnasium and the current elementary gym will serve the school’s K-6 students, while all students will have many added opportunities for physical health and fitness.

The expansion is expected to be completed by Dec. 2026, as VCS strives to reach its ultimate goal of having two classes per grade level (kindergarten-grade 12), with student capacity up to 650.