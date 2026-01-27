Vernon News

Man accused of sexually violating horses in Vernon has been released from custody

Horse suspect released

Photo: Contributed The man was seen on security footage from the Abigail Equestrian centre in the BX region of Vernon.

Police have arrested a man who was a suspect in connection with a bestiality incident at a Vernon equestrian centre early Saturday, Jan. 24.

RCMP, however, tell Castanet that the man has been released from custody "pending further investigation."

No charges have been laid at this time and the suspect has not been named.

The man, who was seen on CCTV footage early Saturday, appeared to sexually violate up to three horses, according to Abigail Equestrian owner Erica Van Meenan.

“One kick from a horse and they could kill you, if they got you just right,” said Van Meenen. “Nobody should ever be touching somebody else’s horse, let alone going inside a paddock. Not even to mention that this is illegal and disgusting and disturbing.”

Van Meenan has since described the man's actions a "rape" of one of the horses.

Castanet confirmed the contents of the security footage, but will not be publishing the video. The suspect at one point used a stool to access one of the female horse's rear-ends.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said on Monday, Jan. 26 that the incident received "significant public attention and has resulted in a large volume of information being provided to police."

"The investigation remains ongoing and we thank the public for their assistance."