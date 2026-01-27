Vernon News

Man accused of sexually violating horses in Vernon has been released from custody

Horse suspect released

Photo: Contributed The man was seen on security footage from the Abigail Equestrian centre in the BX region of Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man who was a suspect in connection with a bestiality incident at a Vernon equestrian centre early Saturday, Jan. 24.

However, RCMP told Castanet that the man, who has not been named at this point, has been released from custody "pending further investigation."

No charges have been laid at this time.

The man, who was seen on CCTV footage early Saturday, appeared to sexually violate up to three horses, according to Abigail Equestrian owner Erica Van Meenan. The suspect used a stool to access one of the horse's rear-ends.

“One kick from a horse and they could kill you, if they got you just right,” said Van Meenen. “Nobody should ever be touching somebody else’s horse, let alone going inside a paddock. Not even to mention that this is illegal and disgusting and disturbing.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said on Monday, Jan. 26 that the incident received "significant public attention and has resulted in a large volume of information being provided to police."

"The investigation remains ongoing and we thank the public for their assistance."