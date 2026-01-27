Vernon News
Grammy nominated Laila Biali headlines Vernon Jazz Club season
Grammy artist to Vernon
Photo: Contributed
Laila Biali, who is nominated for a Grammy award this year, will be at the Vernon Jazz Club on March 14.
The Vernon Jazz Club, celebrating its 26th season, will be hosting Grammy-nominated artist Laila Biali in March.
Biali is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album at the 68th Grammy Awards, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 1. Biali will be bringing her dulcet tones to Vernon on March 14 for a quartet show.
Also gracing the Jazz Club stage this spring are seven other artists:
- Mike Rud Quartet- Jan. 31
- Love Notes: A Valentine's Evening with Okanagan vocalists- Feb. 14
- Sean Bray Quartet- Feb. 28
- Raagaverse- March 28
- Larry Vernec Trio- April 11.
- Karin Plato Quartet- April 25.
- Gustave Savignac- May 9.
Vernon Jazz Jams, open sesssion welcoming all ages for a night of music making will also be at the Club numerous days throughout the spring season.
More information can be found at VernonJazz.com.
