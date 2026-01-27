Vernon News

Vernon bylaw compliance calls in downtown are down 14 per cent from 2024

Photo: Contributed Vernon bylaw compliance officers responded to 763 calls in 2025, which was 14 per cent fewer than in 2024.

The calls for service for Vernon bylaw compliance officers are down 14.7 per cent from 2024 in the downtown core, according to a presentation at Vernon council on Monday, Jan. 26.

Nathan Lees, manager of protective services with the city, presented a run down on bylaw services, and how they differentiate from the RCMP. Lees was joined in the presentation with Insp. Neil Kennedy from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Calls for service in the downtown business improvement area in 2025 were 763, down from the 895 in 2024.

"Of the calls, 386 were about the unhoused population, which is a 12 per cent decrease from 2024," said Lees, who added that half of the calls were from the public, while the other half were "proactively generated" from compliance officers, City of Vernon or transferred from RCMP.

"If you do see something, please report it," said Lees. "All calls are addressed and it is very important to call and report."

Jurisdiction and collaboration

Bylaw officers have lawful authority to enforce Vernon regulations, but do not have authority in sub-regional parks, rail corridors, OKIB land, Ministry of Transportation roads, infrastructure corridors or any private property.

Issues such as illicit drug use in public spaces, stolen property, harassment in public places and trespassing in private property is under the jurisdiction of the RCMP.

"Often, members of the public expect immediate action from bylaw officers, but this is not always possible," said Lees. "It often requires the collaboration of the RCMP to enforce provincial or federal statutes."

The RCMP and bylaw have collaborated on joint patrols since November. The teams have combined for 10 patrols so far.

"This allows emergent issues to be directly addressed by either agency," said Lees.

Kennedy added that these patrols can produce "several positive outcomes."

Joint initiatives tend to foster community safety, trust, transparency and demonstrate responsiveness to community concerns," said Kennedy. "Foot patrols create opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interactions, and strengthen relationships between the public frontline officers, and community stakeholders."

A full report on the 2025 year from bylaw will be presented to council in February.