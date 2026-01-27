Vernon News

Vernon council bringing two resolutions to annual Southern Interior Local Government Association meeting

Photo: Ty Lim / The Merritt Herald Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz addresses SILGA representatives on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Vernon councillor Kari Gares is spearheading two resolutions that will be brought to the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) convention, centering around short-term rental legislation.

SILGA is comprised of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in south central B.C. The group hosts annual meetings, with the 2026 convention being hosted in Revelstoke April 29- May 2.

At the Monday, Jan. 26 council meeting, Gares provided two resolutions.

The first was on a request for municipal-level accountability metrics and an impact analysis related to the provincial short-term rental legislation.

"I know right now there are some communities that are having some issues with the short-term rental legislation, and how it has impacted their economy, " said Gares. "This is really saying that we need to have the data so that we can make sure that the information that we're getting is consistent on how we are doing long range planning."

The second is a request for verifiable data on long-term rental outcomes attributed to the speculation and vacancy tax (SVT).

"B.C. has publicly stated that approximately 20,000 homes province-wide have been returned to the long-term rental market as a result of the SVT," said Gares. "But, despite the implementation, many communities continue to experience low vacancy rates and rising rental costs."

The resolution also asks for a detailed accounting of how much revenue has been reinvested locally in both affordable and supportive housing.

The resolutions will be tabled at the convention, and voted on by other elected officials from across SILGA.