Balloon Glow to kick off annual Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival The Balloon Glow is one of Vernon Winter Carnival's most popular events.

Hot air balloons will illuminate the winter sky in a stunning display of colour, as the Vernon Winter Carnival's annual Balloon Glow event will kick off the 2026 festival.

On Friday, Feb. 6, the glowing spectacle will bring warmth, pride and a true northern spirit to a winter night in Vernon at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early, with gates opening at 4 p.m., while the balloons are expected to be illuminated at 6 p.m. However, glow times are limited due to fuel requirements, and fully dependant on safe weather conditions. Live entertainment will be played throughout the evening, as the glow is estimated to take 90 minutes. Admission is by donation.

This year's Carnival theme is Team Carnival: Canada Goes for Gold, and events will be running all week from Feb. 6-15. Check vernonwintercarnival.com for more information.