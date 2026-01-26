Vernon News

Two seniors dead after weekend motorhome fire in Yankee Flats, CSRD says

Photo: Contributed FILE - The Silver Creek Fire Department

Two people are dead after flames tore through a motorhome over the weekend in Yankee Flats, between Vernon and Salmon Arm.

The fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in an RV that had been “modified with construction add-ons,” according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Firefighters attended from Silver Creek and Falkland.

The CSRD said both people who died were seniors who lived in the RV. Their bodies were found by investigators after the fire was extinguished.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two people," said CSRD Fire Chief Sean Coubrough.

"The hearts of all our firefighters go out to their family and friends. They are in our thoughts and we share in their grief.”

Coroners and fire investigators are probing the blaze.