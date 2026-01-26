Vernon News

RCMP seeking assistance on locating missing man

Photo: Contributed Raymond Sanche was last seen in the Vernon area on Oct. 25.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person.

Raymond Sanche, 38, was last seen in Vernon on Oct. 25, 2025. A Kelowna resident, Sanche has not been seen or heard from since.

Sanche is described as being 5-foot-7-inches, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Sanche, local police should be contacted, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.