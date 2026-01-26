Vernon News
RCMP seeking assistance on locating missing man
Missing man sought
Raymond Sanche was last seen in the Vernon area on Oct. 25.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person.
Raymond Sanche, 38, was last seen in Vernon on Oct. 25, 2025. A Kelowna resident, Sanche has not been seen or heard from since.
Sanche is described as being 5-foot-7-inches, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Sanche, local police should be contacted, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
