RCMP locate missing man

Photo: Colin Dacre RCMP File Photo

UPDATE Tuesday, Jan. 27

The 38-year-old man that was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 26, has been located by RCMP.

RCMP said that the man was located safe and well, and is thanking the public for their assistance.

As per Glacier Media policy, the man's name and photo has been removed.

Original Monday, Jan. 26:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person.

The man, 38, was last seen in Vernon on Oct. 25, 2025. A Kelowna resident, he has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as being 5-foot-7-inches, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from him, local police should be contacted, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.