Vernon News

Vernon equestrian centre owner alleges horses were ‘sexually assaulted’, RCMP has identified suspect

Horse suspect identified

Photo: Erica Van Meenen A man was captured on security camera tampering with a mare at an equestrian centre near Vernon.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of horses on a property in Vernon on Saturday, Jan. 24.

In a statement Monday, police say they received a report of trespassing on a rural property in Vernon around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The property owner contacted police after observing a suspect on their land, but the individual fled the property prior to officers arriving.

Officers, along with the RCMP police dog service team, conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators then reviewed security video from the property, which revealed that a "criminal offence had occurred within an enclosed animal pen on the property."

“A social media post related to this incident has received significant public attention and has resulted in a large volume of information being provided to police,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Investigators actively reviewed this information, and a suspect has been identified. The investigation remains ongoing and we thank the public for their assistance."

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The owner of an equestrian centre in Vernon said she was still in shock more than 24 hours after a bizarre incident on her property.

Erica Van Meenan of Abigail Equestrian in the BX area took to social media looking for tips after she alleges a man sexually assaulted as many as three of the horses in her paddock.

It was early Saturday morning, after she had gone to bed around midnight, that Van Meenen decided to review the notifications from her security cameras. She had received several throughout the evening, but assumed it was just one of her skittish horses acting up.

As she reviewed the footage, she was shocked to see a man walk by the camera.

“So, I was like, oh my God. There is a man outside,” she said.

“I quickly hop out of bed, throw on some jogging pants and a sweatshirt and run out on my sun deck and yell at him. Who is out there? Tell me who is out there? If you don’t announce yourself, I’m coming out with my dog.”

She did not get a response, so she went inside and leashed up her guard dog. As she went back outside, she dialled 911 to report the intruder to the RCMP. They told her that officers were on the way and to go back inside.

She took the dog back in the house and went out to greet the arriving RCMP cruisers. One of the officers asked if anything had been stolen or if the horses had been tampered with. Van Meenen had not watched the footage yet, so she didn’t know what it would reveal.

Photo: Erica Van Meenen the incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

"So then, with the officer, we watched a couple of the clips. That’s when I saw (and said) that’s really weird, he has her blanket flipped up on her back end. And the officer was like, what does that mean?”

As they watched further, it became even more disturbing.

“I’m like, I don’t know. Is he trying to assault her? So we go to the next clip, and I’m watching with the officer, and this person fully sexually assaults the horse,” said Van Meenen.

The suspect even got a step stool and brought it over to the mare and continued to sexually assault her. Castanet News has confirmed the contents of the video but will not be publishing the footage.

Van Meenen does not recognize the man but suspects he is familiar with horses, because only three mares appear to have been touched. The geldings were not tampered with.

She said the RCMP canine team arrived at the scene a short time later, but was unable to track the suspect. The police then left, saying they would follow up on the file.

“I was just standing in the middle of my property, all by myself. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is really scary,” she said.

Van Meenen has never heard of someone sexually assaulting a horse, comparing it to an episode of Criminal Minds. She also points out that what the man did was extremely dangerous.

“One kick from a horse and they could kill you, if they got you just right,” she said. “Nobody should ever be touching somebody else’s horse, let alone going inside a paddock. Not even to mention that this is illegal and disgusting and disturbing.”

Van Meenen is asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The RCMP file number is 2026-1280.