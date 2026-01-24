Vernon News

Vernon's VantageOne Credit Union launches donation program

Money for Good Neighbour

Photo: VantageOne Vernon's VantageOne Credit Union is launching its new Good Neighbour Community Support Program.

The large-scale donation initiative is designed to make a lasting impact in the communities where members live, work and play.

The program focuses on donations of $5,000 or more to organizations and initiatives that are making a real difference locally. The program features one annual intake, with applications open through Feb. 27.

“As a truly local credit union, our commitment to community goes beyond financial services,” said Glenn Benischek, CEO of VantageOne Credit Union. “The Good Neighbour Community Support Program allows us to deepen our support for initiatives that improve quality of life and strengthen the well-being of our neighbourhoods.”

The program supports registered charities, non-profit organizations, Indigenous entities and local educational institutions that align with VantageOne’s mission and values and benefits communities where our credit union operates or has a significant presence.

Funding will be considered for organizations and initiatives that focus on financial literacy and education, affordable housing, health and wellness, Indigenous services and initiatives and positive environmental impact.

Organizations interested in applying submit an application here.