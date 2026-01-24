Vernon News

Balmy winter helps work continue on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Splatsin A mild winter has been good news for construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

A post on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website said the trail is making good progress thanks to a somewhat balmy winter.

Splatsin's Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) construction team resumed work south of Mara Lake in December following approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

Since restarting work, crews have raised a section of rail bed south of Rosemond Lake to reduce flood risk, graded and surfaced the corridor between Kilometre 15 and 32 north of Enderby, and worked with adjacent farm properties to incorporate existing vehicle and waterline crossings. Final compaction of the trail surface is scheduled for March, once temperatures become more stable.

“Public access is not permitted in this active construction area until all work is complete, including installation of road crossings and safety signage. The project team is currently finalizing road crossing permits with the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit. Once approved, crossings will be installed,” the post said.

Work is also underway to repair and deck three rail bridges along the corridor using reclaimed wood from the former Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, Splatsin Development Corporation was able to salvage bridge timbers and repurpose them for pedestrian use on the rail trail.

Major erosion repair work is planned for the Mara Lake section of the trail in February, pending final provincial permits. If approvals are delayed, this work may need to be postponed until the next low-water window in August.

Substantial completion of the current phase of the rail trail — from Sicamous to Kilometre 42.6 at Stepney X Road — is targeted for the end of 2026.

“Where possible, sections may be opened to the public earlier. Project updates will be shared as construction progresses,” the post said.

“Sections along Mara Lake, through Enderby and Splatsin, and into Armstrong remain open to the public.”

Trail users are reminded that dogs must remain on leash at all times. This requirement is an important part of the agricultural management plan to protect adjacent farming operations. Failure to comply may result in dogs being prohibited from the trail.