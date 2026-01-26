Vernon News

Former Vernon army hospital provided long-term care for older adults

From soldiers to seniors

Photo: Vernon Museum Dellview Hospital in Vernon, aerial view, circa 1960. The site was originally built as a military hospital, evident in its military-style layout and design.

In 1940, the Department of National Defence opened a military hospital at 2001 31st Street in Vernon. Following the Second World War, the building was repurposed by the provincial government and, in 1948, became a Home for the Aged. In 1961, the facility was renamed Dellview Hospital.

Dellview Hospital operated as a special care facility providing long-term care for older adults with age-related cognitive conditions. Residents were admitted from communities throughout British Columbia’s Interior.

The hospital accommodated 239 residents and employed around 131 staff members in its earlier years. Over time, staffing increased, and by the late 1970s the facility employed approximately 150 people. Staff included individuals who transferred from Essondale as well as those hired locally.

In addition to medical and custodial care, Dellview offered structured occupational and recreational activities. Residents produced items such as leather goods, cushion covers, pot holders, and doilies, which were sold at an annual bazaar to raise funds for the institution.

Outdoor gatherings, including barbecues, were held on the hospital grounds during the summer months, and volunteer musical groups occasionally visited. Planned outings took place on a limited basis and included visits to Polson Park, Kalamalka Lake and local shopping areas, as well as seasonal drives through surrounding orchards.

By the late 1970s, the future of Dellview Hospital had become uncertain. The building, constructed during the Second World War, no longer met evolving standards for long-term care. The Ministry of Health developed plans to close the facility and relocate residents closer to their home communities. This period was marked by concern among both residents and staff.

Approximately 150 employees faced the possibility of job loss, and questions were raised about the impact of closure on care services. In 1978, 55 psychiatric nurses called for a clear statement from the Ministry regarding the hospital’s future, and petitions opposing the closure circulated throughout the North Okanagan.

As Dellview was phased out, new care facilities opened in Vernon to accommodate residents during the transition. Noric House opened in 1978, followed by Gateby in 1982.

Dellview Hospital was demolished in 1982. A new extended care facility constructed by Vernon Jubilee Hospital was built on the same site and continues to operate today as the Polson Extended Care Unit.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.