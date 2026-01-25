Vernon News

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to 4,893 calls for service in 2025

Busy year for firefighters

Photo: City of Vernon It was another busy year for Vernon Fire Rescue Services. In 2025, VFRS responded to 4,893 calls for service providing firefighting, first medical response, technical rescue, hazardous materials response and emergency management.

It was another busy year for Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

In 2025, VFRS responded to 4,893 calls for service providing firefighting, first medical response, technical rescue, hazardous materials response and emergency management.

The Emergency Support Services team, including 75 volunteers, completed more than 400 hours of training over 23 sessions and responded to 19 activations. One complex activation lasted 61 days and involved two provincial ministry’s and several non-government organizations.

Fire Prevention and Life Safety completed 1,821 fire inspections, 260 new business licence inspections and 35 fire investigations.

In 2025, VFRS was successful in securing a variety of grants which enabled the department to do and/or purchase emergency operations centre equipment and training, emergency support services equipment and training, indigenous engagement, indigenous capacity building, FireSmart work and technical rope rescue equipment and training.

In preparation for the 2025 wildfire season, the department worked with BC Wildfire to complete a joint training exercise and fuel treatment of five hectares of city-owned grasslands along Apollo Road. A multi-agency airport emergency exercise further helped to prepare fire rescue and emergency management employees for the year ahead.

A new mutual aid agreement was endorsed with the District of Lake Country, bringing the number of Okanagan fire services we can draw resources from to 12.