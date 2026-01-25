Vernon News

Road in Coldstream will closed for construction Feb. 2 to Oct. 1

Photo: District of Coldstream Construction of the Aberdeen sanitary trunk sewer main in Coldstream will resume in February, causing an extended road closure.

Due to the depth and width of the required excavation, Aberdeen Road will be fully closed to through traffic from Feb. 2 to Oct. 1. The closure will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During construction, only local access and emergency vehicles will be permitted within the construction zone.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes and follow posted signage.

Additional information will be shared in advance of the closure. Residents are encouraged to sign up for district news releases and to monitor the Aberdeen Sanitary Trunk Sewer Project on the district project webpage for the most up-to-date information.

For construction-related inquiries, including scheduling and traffic management, contact Chapman Industries at 250-549-2907 (office) or 250-306-7881 (site supervisor).