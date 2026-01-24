Vernon News

New Castanet scenic webcam now live in Vernon

New webcam launches

Photo: Castanet webcam The view from the Edge Restaurant at the Rise Resort in Vernon.

Castanet’s network of webcams in the Okanagan has grown.

A new scenic webcam is now live at the Edge Restaurant at the Rise Resort in Vernon, displaying spectacular views of the lake.

The longstanding webcam at Vernon’s Davison’s Orchards has also been replaced with a higher-resolution camera.

Castanet has one of the largest networks of webcams in the B.C. Interior available for browsing here.