Vernon News
New Castanet scenic webcam now live in Vernon
New webcam launches
Photo: Castanet webcam
The view from the Edge Restaurant at the Rise Resort in Vernon.
Castanet’s network of webcams in the Okanagan has grown.
A new scenic webcam is now live at the Edge Restaurant at the Rise Resort in Vernon, displaying spectacular views of the lake.
The longstanding webcam at Vernon’s Davison’s Orchards has also been replaced with a higher-resolution camera.
Castanet has one of the largest networks of webcams in the B.C. Interior available for browsing here.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Quebec independence rally Quebec - 8:24 am
- New webcam launchesVernon - 7:38 am
- Poll: Medical waitlist timesPoll - 7:30 am
- Is 'new world order' here?United States - 7:07 am
- Renaming effort supportedTofino - 7:02 am
Real Estate
18-1874 Parkview Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maize Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net