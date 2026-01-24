Vernon News

Nurses union ‘deeply concerned’ about Vernon Jubilee Hospital

'Moral distress' for nurses

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

B.C. Nurses Union president Adriane Gear is ringing alarm bells over what she describes as "moral distress" related to nurse workflow at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and is asking Interior Health what their plans are for the crisis.

Gear submitted a letter to Castanet this week, excoriating Interior Health for the “unsafe, unsustainable, and entirely preventable,” emergency department situation at VJH.

“A shortage of hospitalist physicians responsible for overseeing the care of admitted patients is having a direct impact on the facility’s emergency department,” she said in the letter.

"Without enough hospitalists, patients are left to wait in the crowded emergency room, spilling into hallways that were never designed for patient care, with no curtains, call bells, access to oxygen therapy, emergency alert buttons or bathrooms.”

In a following interview, Gear tells Castanet she wants answers from IH on what they are doing to ease the burden on nurses. The union president toured the VJH in December, and while the emergency department wasn’t bursting at the seams on the day she visited, major issues were found.

“On top of managing and addressing the needs of patients that require ER and that flow, you have 20 to 40 patients that require admission but aren’t because there isn’t a doctor," Gear said. "I talked to some nurses the other day at VJH and currently there are 20 patients waiting for a physician to admit them."

The Nurses Union and IH have agreed to a plan on minimum nurse to patient ratios, however, it has not yet been implemented in emergency departments.

Gear said this lack of hospitalist doctors puts pressure on nurses, because they “aren’t going to say no” to treating people.

“The reality is that there isn’t enough nurses to bring in, so the nurses are not going to refuse help to somebody because the ratio isn’t being met.”

Upon a request for an interview with IH, the health authority responded to Castanet with a statement, explaining that they “appreciate the commitment to patient care from physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and the entire team at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, particularly with increased emergency department visits and hospital admissions we have seen in recent months."

"We are taking action to support our teams, including focused recruitment for additional nursing staff, physicians and nurse practitioners to care for patients at the hospital."

IH added that work on nurse to patient ratios is "well underway" at VJH, and at this time, 78 additional nursing positions under this program have been filled.

"We are actively recruiting for an additional 24 positions," IH said. "This includes new nurses and licensed practical nurses on the medical, surgical and pediatric units at VJH, which are all now above pre-minimum nurse to patient ratios levels."

Emergency departments are expected to be part of the phase two the rollout of nurse to patient ratios and IH will have "updates as this provincial process moves to that second phase."

IH said that it has also recruited two new hospitalist doctors to the team, in September and November 2025 and two additional hospitalists will be joining in the summer of 2026.

"Other candidates are in various stages of recruitment," IH said. "Three nurse practitioners have also been supporting the hospitalist department at VJH since the fall and an associate physician has also joined the team for hospital care. We expect to add additional nurse practitioners and associate physicians to join the months ahead."

The statement continued that "VJH has also created additional bed capacity in our inpatient units to support admitted patients and relieve pressure of the emergency department whenever possible when a hospitalist, nurse or associate physician provider is available."

"It is also worth noting that the urgent and primary care centre in Vernon is also available for patients who don't require emergency care and that planning continues for a second Urgent and Primary Care Centre to further support local care and reduce pressure on the hospital."