Vernon News

Vernon business owner tired of cleaning up after members of the unhoused community

Tired of the mess

Photo: Michael Finn Bev Andrus is tired of picking up garbage near her downtown business. On a regular basis, Andrus, who has operated Vernon Dog Grooming in Park Plaza, a strip mall directly across from Polson Park, has to clean up a mess left by members of the city's unhoused community.

Bev Andrus is tired of picking up garbage near her downtown business.

On a regular basis, Andrus, who has operated Vernon Dog Grooming in Park Plaza, a strip mall directly across from Polson Park, has to clean up a mess left by members of the city's unhoused community.

Along with running her business, Andrus is also responsible for keeping the parking lot and area behind the mall neat and tidy.

But that is becoming increasingly hard to do, as campers leave garbage strewn about the area as well as shopping carts loaded with items.

“Every morning I have to clean up around the parking lot. There is one shopping cart that is heaping with stuff that has been here for two weeks,” she said.

In the past, some of the items left behind were placed in the plaza's dumpster, but Andrus said overnight “the lock gets cut off and the dumpster is emptied” and unwanted items are cast about the area.

Andrus has contacted bylaw services, but was told because it is on private property there is nothing they can do.

“There are campfires made at certain corners of the building,” she said noting one spot at the north end of the strip mall is particularly popular as the design acts as windbreak.

“We are always finding drug paraphernalia there,” she said. “They urinate in that corner. Sometimes they camp out in that corner.”

She said last summer, tents and tarps were set up in an open mezzanine area of the building itself.

“There was literally a camp there,” she said. “There was a big tent, there were six people living there. It's covered so it is a nice protected area.”

Similar issues are playing out across cities in the Thompson Okanagan region.

Many businesses are calling on the government to take action to help them, especially if they are victims of crime or vandalism.

Kelowna has the Downtown Kelowna On-Call Team, better known as “the guys in the red shirts” to assist businesses on dealing with the increase of issues.

Working seven days a week, the team responds to front-line issues tied to safety and security, helping businesses open their doors while navigating the growing pressures facing Kelowna’s downtown core.