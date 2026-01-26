Vernon News

Vernon 2026-2030 Financial Plan to get three readings at upcoming council meeting

Tax increase to be ratified

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Vernon city hall.

Vernon council will give first, second and third readings to the 2026-30 financial plan at the upcoming council meeting on Monday.

After three readings, the plan will be adopted and ratified as a bylaw.

The plan will see a 9.73 per cent taxation increase for residents in 2026, which includes the 3.5 per cent hike for the Active Living Centre.

“This 3.5 per cent annual tax commitment is in place through 2027, reduced to approximately 2.8 per cent in 2028 to fund long-term project debt, and ease the financial impact on residents,” said a press release from the city.

City revenue is expected to rise from a projected $122 million in 2026, to $141 million in 2030. Expenses will also increase, but net revenues will rise from just over $853,000 in 2026, to $10.2 million in 2030.

The bylaw can be found here.