Vernon News

Nostalgic look at Vernon Winter Carnival parade from 1964

Carnival parade in the '60s

The Vernon Winter Carnival is less than two weeks away and it is a tradition dating back decades.

Carnival began in 1961 and Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault found some classic footage of the event from the early 1960s that he converted to a digital format for the Vernon Museum.

The grainy black and white footage shows some unique floats from the 1964 parade including a Viking float (complete with a Viking kidnapping a member of the audience), a giant spider, marching bands and Aboriginal dancers.

The footage also shows a skiing event at Silver Star.

The 2026 carnival runs from Feb. 6 to 15, with the popular parade winding its way through the city starting at noon Feb. 7.

The theme of the 66th annual carnival this year is Team Carnival – Canada Goes for Gold!

“The Vernon Winter Carnival, a storied annual winter festival founded in 1961 in Vernon, is Western Canada’s largest and North America’s second-largest Winter Carnival,” said a post on the VWC website. “With over 100 community-driven events spanning nostalgic parades, dazzling Balloon Glow nights, interactive Family Fun Parks, creative raffles, snow-sculpting, bed races, and youth-focused initiatives.

From lively community events to après-style parties and neighbourhood celebrations, there’s something for everyone — day and night.”

There is still time to become part of carnival as a volunteer, parade entrant, event host or other aspects of the annual winter party.

For more information, visit the carnival website.

Several other vintage videos can be found on the museum's Youtube page as well as on Arseneault's Youtube page.