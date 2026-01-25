Vernon News

Vernon gets 10 new EV chargers from BC Hyrdro

New EV chargers

Photo: Contributed The new EV charging port in Vernon.

In an effort to support the growing number of electric vehicles (EV) on the road in the Okanagan, an EV hub, with 10 chargers has been opened in Vernon.

“This new EV charge hub in Vernon continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians,” said Adrian Dix, minister of energy and climate solutions. “With more than 800 BC Hydro charging ports now available in communities throughout B.C., we are building a public charging network that’s ready to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and will support economic growth in our province.”

The hub site is located at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (3800, 33 St.). It has two 180-kilowatt 'fast' chargers, capable of adding up to 180 km's of driving to an average EV in 10 minutes.

There are also six Level 2 chargers which can accommodate drivers based on the duration of their stay. The site features chargers equipped with CCS, NACS, and CHAdeMO connectors in various configurations to accommodate a wide range of EVs.

"This new charge hub in Vernon is an important step in supporting the growing number of electric vehicle drivers in our community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “By expanding access to fast, reliable charging, we’re reducing barriers to EV adoption and strengthening our commitment to clean transportation in the Okanagan.”

The new site is in addition to the EV fast-charging site at 3004 and 23 Ave, giving the city 12 ports.

In the past year, BC Hydro has tripled the size of its public charging network, adding 418 new charging ports.