Vernon News

Cougar caught on camera in Vernon neighbourhood

Cougar on the prowl

Jason Keis had an unexpected visitor to his Vernon home overnight.

Security camera of his home in the 8900 block of Eastside Road captured a cougar wandering through the yard.

The big cat was spotted at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

In an earlier interview with Castanet, Vernon-based animal expert Pete Wise said the Okanagan is cougar country and the cats are found throughout the region.

Wise said cougars are wandering through the area year round in search of prey.

“Whereever you have lots of deer, you are going to have a cat,” Wise said.

According to the BC Conservation Service, cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare, but Wise said people still should be cautious.

"When people are outdoors they want to pay attention to what is going on around them," he said.

Wise, who spends most of days in the backcountry, carries a big stick and bear spray with him.

If a person encounters a cougar Wise said to make a lot of noise.

“You want to yell at them, you want to throw things at them,” Wise said.

“You want to be highly aggressive toward them. They are different than a bear, absolutely do not play dead – a cougar will eat you.”

Wise said to back away from the big cat, to look as big as possible and to not run.

Running will trigger a prey response from the cat, and it will give chase.

Wildlife encounters can be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.