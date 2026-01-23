Vernon News

Vernon teen's penny challenge gaining momentum

From a penny to a car?

Photo: Contributed Jack Bielby poses with Gary from Beyond Belief Escape Rooms, after orchestrating a trade for an eight-person escape room pass in exchange a knight insignia prop.

What started as a single penny could soon become something much bigger for a Vernon teen, possibly even a car.

Jack Bielby, 15, has been attempting the penny challenge, a social experiment where an individual attempts to trade a small item for a succession of items, each of greater value, with the ultimate goal of acquiring something significant.

Bielby began the challenge with a bunch of his buddies from school, thinking it would be a fun thing to do. However, his friends didn't continue, but Bielby persisted.

"I am kind of the only one who has gone anywhere with it," he said. "I started on Jan. 5 and I am aiming to complete it a month later, in February."

Bielby traded a penny — which may have more value than expected, as the Canadian Mint stopped producing them in 2012— for 20 cents, which was flipped for a pink ping pong ball.

"I drew on it and made a character, and some kid at my school gave me a $25 Amazon gift card for it," said Bielby.

The gift card was then traded for $20 cash, and that led to a large crest insignia with swords, which was swapped to Beyond Belief Escape Rooms, in exchange for an eight-person escape room experience, a $240 value.

"We traded this pass in exchange for a fantastic prop that will be making its way into an upcoming room, a win-win all around," said Gary Woitzik, co-owner of Beyond Belief in a social media post. "Best of luck Jack, keep it rolling."

Bielby is being smart with his trades, not just accepting anything, making it a valuable learning experience.

"I have been offered things like guitars, but I have to be smart with my trades, so I can keep building up," he said, while adding that Woitzik gave me advice on perhaps targeting a corporate business, who would be interested in the escape room outing.

While the ultimate goal is an e-bike, his mother, Renee, did mention that Jack was getting his license soon, making a car not outside the realm of possibility.

"A lot of people are messaging me, so I think I can keep going with it."

Bielby has been active on the Facebook buy and sells, and those interested in making a trade, can email him at [email protected].