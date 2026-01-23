Vernon News

Gerald and Annie Gustafson named 2025 JCI Vernon Good Citizen(s) of the Year

Good citizens of the year

Photo: JCI Vernon Gerald and Annie Gustafson are the recipients of the 2025 JCI Vernon Good Citizen(s) of the Year.

A group of JCI members, along with lawyers from award-sponsor Kidston Helm Ross Lawyers LLP, surprised the Gustafsons at the Elks Hall.

Surrounded by well wishes and supporters, the couple were celebrated for their selfless contributions to the Greater Vernon community.

Amanda Wilms, who nominated the Gustafsons, shared how they have spent years volunteering with longstanding Vernon institutions such as the Vernon Yacht Club and the Vernon Elks. Together they have captained the Heaven Can Wait boat with the Okanagan Quality of Life Society.

JCI Good Citizen co-chairs Dustin Griffin and Gaston Artillo, were thrilled to be able to award this year’s good citizen to the Gustafsons.

“It seems now more than ever, we need reminders of people who act selflessly and never hesitate to give back,” said Griffin. “It’s a privilege to read the nominations that come in and see how people’s lives are touched every day by individuals who act for others and the betterment of our community.”

Kidston Helm Ross will be making a $500 donation to a charity chosen by the Gustafsons.

“Each year it is a true honour to sponsor this award and recognize the deserving people of the Vernon area. This year is no different. Gerald and Annie Gustafson are wonderful people and the reception they’ve received today in receiving this award is proof of their impact,” said Jordon Korol, a Kidston Helm Ross lawyer.

JCI Vernon is a group of young leaders and professionals 19 to 40 years old who are committed to making a positive change in their community.

They offer leadership opportunities, training, and a social club for like-minded active citizens. More details about the local chapter can be found here.