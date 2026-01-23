Vernon News
Home burns in Ewings Landing area of North Westside
Crews tackle house fire
Photo: Crystal Cee / Westside Everything Goes Facebook
An empty home burned Thursday afternoon on the North Westside.
North Westside Fire Rescue chief Ross Kotscherofski said they were called to the fully involved home at 3 p.m.
“Fire was knocked down by 4:26 p.m and was contained to the main structure and a small outbuilding,” he said.
The home was empty and there were no injuries.
Kotscherofski said North Westside Fire Rescue responded with two engines, two water tenders, and a command unit with 11 members total on scene.
