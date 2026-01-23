Vernon News

Home burns in Ewings Landing area of North Westside

Photo: Crystal Cee / Westside Everything Goes Facebook An empty home burned Thursday afternoon on the North Westside.

A home burned Thursday afternoon Ewings Landing area of the North Westside.

North Westside Fire Rescue chief Ross Kotscherofski said they were called to the fully involved home at 3 p.m.

“Fire was knocked down by 4:26 p.m and was contained to the main structure and a small outbuilding,” he said.

The home was empty and there were no injuries.

Kotscherofski said North Westside Fire Rescue responded with two engines, two water tenders, and a command unit with 11 members total on scene.