Home burns in Ewings Landing area of North Westside

Crews tackle house fire

Colin Dacre - Jan 22, 2026 / 6:16 pm | Story: 595712

A home burned Thursday afternoon Ewings Landing area of the North Westside.

North Westside Fire Rescue chief Ross Kotscherofski said they were called to the fully involved home at 3 p.m.

“Fire was knocked down by 4:26 p.m and was contained to the main structure and a small outbuilding,” he said.

The home was empty and there were no injuries.

Kotscherofski said North Westside Fire Rescue responded with two engines, two water tenders, and a command unit with 11 members total on scene.

