An afternoon with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Integrated Crisis Response Team

It’s a chilly Wednesday afternoon, and RCMP Cpl. Colin Bissell is canvassing the downtown Vernon area for an individual who is wanted on a mental health warrant, but he's not alone.

Joining the 15-year-plus veteran of the force is nurse Leandra Clarke, and the two make up the Mobile Integrated Crisis Response team (MICR).

The MICR began in Vernon in 2023 and provides emergency response to crisis calls related to mental health or substance-use crises.

Working in partnership, Bissell and Clarke work together to de-escalate situations, provide crisis intervention, and connect people to community services and supports.

Castanet spent the afternoon with the team to see firsthand what their daily work looks like.

Patrol

Tagging along with the duo halfway through their shift, the team was on the lookout for an individual on a Form 10 mental health warrant.

Bissell explains that Form 10 warrants are issued by a judge, after an application from friends or family, "which authorizes police to apprehend the person and take them to a physician for evaluation."

Going off nothing more than a name, Bissell and Clarke connected cordially with individuals on the street near shelters, who may know where the individual is.

"There’s general areas for sure, where this person specifically tends to hang out,” said Bissell. "Usually the people we talk to are pretty good with giving us information. They look out for each other and protect their stuff when someone is apprehended."

After no major leads, the team heads back to the detachment, but a call from dispatch sends them back on the road, to obtain an individual on a Form 21 apprehension warrant.

"Form 21 is a recall from leave," added Bissell. "So if someone is on care from the hospital, and not following their guidelines of their leave, say they don't take medication for a few days, then they get recalled from leave and an apprehension warrant is released."

RCMP has a legal right to obtain individuals under the Mental Health Act, section 28, but a Form 21 presents a smoother process.

"When an individual is obtained under a section 28, it has to be if the individual is acting in a manner likely to endanger themselves or others," said Bissell. "They would be transported to the hospital and then it is up to the emergency room doctor to do an assessment on whether or not they should stay long-term."

After locating the individual at a care home and safely navigating them to the back of the police car, it's a quick ride to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital's emergency room, which is where Clarke showcases her expertise.

Clarke swiftly checks the individual's vitals, connects with the ER nurse, and calmly explains the situation to the apprehended person. Within minutes, the individual is in the care of the hospital, and the MICR team is back on the road.

"That's the benefit of the Form 21, as we don't have to wait three-to-four hours for a doctor to certify if the individual is a threat to themselves or others," Bissell said. "As those people are already certified under the Mental Health Act, and they go straight into medical health and psychiatric care there."

Challenges

The MICR team was a long time in the making in Vernon as it is currently established in nearly a dozen communities across the province. In an ideal world, it would be available 24/7, as it does in larger cities like Vancouver. Right now, though, three nurses and two officers rotate for the daily, 12 hour service.

While the MICR is primarily dispatched to mental health crises, they can still be pulled into another direction.

Already in 2026, the Vernon detachment has seen over 1,100 police files, setting a pace of 20,000 a year. When police dispatch receives a 911 call, the file is assigned to general duty officers.

The bulk of Vernon's detachment officers work under general duty, which is 24/7 policing. There are typically between five to seven general duty police vehicles on the road at any given time.

The 20,000 files a year work out to about 55 a day that local police respond to, according to media relations officer Chris Terleski.

“It is busier in the summer for sure, we probably get 80 plus a day,” said Cst. Chris Terleski.

The MICR works 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., which leaves the evening gap, where general duty officers have to respond. Terleski is proud of how the officers respond, and mentions that higher than 99.9 per cent of files responded to are completed without the use of force.

“We are really good with dealing with individuals with mental health issues, because we see it every day," Terleski said, adding that de-escalation techniques and calm speaking approaches are vital in daily police work.

Still, having a nurse like Clarke on shift is a huge plus for the officers, and the community.

"The nurse knows more of the medical background, they know what is going to get accepted as an apprehension by the ER doctor or not," said Bissell. "They can respond to all sorts of situations on scene if the person is having trouble with medication, or the nurse knows more about medication than I do."

"Also a lot of time, people don't necessarily speak to police so having a nurse there is a different angle to approach that crisis."

Clarke has access to Interior Health files, so when a call comes in, she can promptly search the individual, and locate their mental health history, providing a vital tool when connecting on the street.

Conversely, Bissell has the individuals criminal history, and together, they have what they need to make informed decisions.

"My goal is to build rapport with people," Bissell said. "I don't want people to be scared of police or RCMP in general as we are fairly approachable people."

Clarke agreed, explaining that at the end of the day, it's about making that connection.

"I think just having our face out there, walking around the shelters all the time, connecting with people daily, really helps for when those calls come in from someone in crisis," Clarke said. " I think that just really helps when calls come from someone in crisis, and if they want to reach out, they feel supported or connected with support in the community."