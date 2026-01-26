Vernon News

Exhibit at Vernon library will show war on Ukraine Jan. 31

The reality of war

The virtual reality exhibition War Up Close & Children's Art is coming to Vernon.

The exhibition has been showcased across North America and Europe and goes from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Vernon library, 2800 30th Ave.

War Up Close is a unique digital project that combines an interactive platform documenting the realities of war with a VR exhibition that has been traveling the world for more than three years, sharing the truth about Ukraine's ongoing struggle.

"Our photos do not depict dead bodies or blood. Instead, panoramic images and drone footage capture the destruction of cities, schools, museums and hospitals - clear evidence of crimes against the Ukrainian people," said Olena Heichenko, co-ordinator of the War Up Close project in Canada. "We create an immersive atmosphere at our exhibitions, and every time, there are visitors who stay with us for hours. They say it feels as if they're actually in Ukraine,"

War Up Close photographers risk their lives to capture the brutal reality of Russia's crimes against Ukraine. Through their work, the project aims to preserve historical memory, support academic research and engage the international community in understanding the scale of the tragedy and the heroism of the Ukrainian people.

"Visitors to the War up Close exhibition are always deeply impacted by what they experience through the virtual reality headset. They often say they feel the war as if it were happening right beside them, as the destruction and horror seem incredibly real,” said Mykola Omelchenko, co-founder and panoramic photographer of War Up Close museum. “The terror in my country continues every day and night. Ukraine is enduring an extremely cold winter, with temperatures dropping to -15 to - 25C. Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure, leaving people without electricity, water or heat in their homes. Our materials serve as powerful visual evidence of Russia's crimes and will help bring the aggressor to justice in the future."

Part of the exhibition will also feature artworks by children from the Sunflower Dreams project.

Each piece is a small story of children who lived in these destroyed homes in the war-torn east and south, now living as refugees in their own land, in Lviv.

The programme is inspired by Lviv art lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic University, Natalia Pavliuk and her daughter, Yustyna, helping traumatized children heal through the peace of creating art.

The children paint with joy, hope, resilience, in the brightest colours.

But once you know how to look, you see their trauma, loss and pain from the war.

Sustain Ukraine, a key partner in supporting Ukraine, will also be present at the exhibition.

The project joined forces with Teachers of Kyiv to support and protect Ukrainian Forces through student-led efforts, such as weaving camouflage netting helmet covers.

Their work has grown to include repairing and donating vehicles, with local mechanics offering their time and students raising the funds for the parts.