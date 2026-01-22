Vernon News

Vernon Vipers drop 6-5 decision to the visiting Powell River Kings Wednesday

Vipers fall in overtime

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers lost an overtime heartbreaker to the visiting Powell River Kings Wednesday evening.

The Snakes fell 6-5 in the OT loss against their BC Hockey League opponents at Kal Tire Place.

Cole Bieksa, Christian Maro, Liam Magnuson, Dmitrii Kubantsev and Toms Trockis each scored for the Vipers.

Elliot Compton potted the winning goal for the Kings, one minute and 16 seconds into the overtime frame.

The loss leaves the Vipers at 8-19-6-0 on the season, for last place in the Interior West Division, while the Kings (6-25-2-1) are currently in last place of the Coast West Division of the BCHL.

The Vipers will have a chance to redeem themselves Friday when the travel to Salmon Arm to take on the Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks (15-13-3-2) are currently in third place of the Interior West Division.

There is a tight race for league supremacy with the Blackfalds Bulldogs (24-9-1-0) of the Interior East Division sitting at 49 points, the West Kelowna Warriors (24-6-2-0) of the Interior West Division sitting at 50 points and the league-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals (25-7-3-0) of the Coast West Division at 53 points.