City of Vernon urged to annex land from regional district for development project

Annexation encouraged

Photo: Darren Handschuh The City of Vernon is being urged to approve a policy that would allow them to annex land from the regional district for a development project.

Giesbrecht & Company, a BC-based, land-use strategy firm, is encouraging Vernon city council to approve a forthcoming policy recommendation that would allow for the annexation of land from the RDNO into the City of Vernon.

The company said in a press release that the “policy change would enable currently proposed housing projects to move forward, while establishing a clear framework for future developments that could contribute meaningfully to the city’s attainable housing supply.”

According to the company, the proposed annexation policy amendments reflect months of diplomatic problem-solving and co-ordination between the city and RDNO, and would bring Vernon’s policy in line with provincial annexation policy frameworks.

“This policy amendment has moved forward through constructive dialogue and collaboration,” said Patrick Giesbrecht of Giesbrecht & Company. “We are extremely grateful for the professionalism and leadership demonstrated by city staff, who have worked diligently to bring forward a policy recommendation that would deliver long-term benefits for the City of Vernon.”

Giesbrecht & Company represents a proposed multi-family rental project on Silver Star Road which it says aligns with British Columbia’s provincial housing priorities, Vernon’s assigned housing targets, and the city’s commitment to responsible and well-planned growth.

The company says the project cannot currently proceed because of a lack of municipal servicing in the RDNO.

“Once advanced, the development will deliver attainable 'missing middle' housing while creating the potential for economic opportunities through partnership with Indigenous communities in the region,” the press release said.

The policy recommendation is to be presented to council at their regular meeting Monday, accompanied by a report from the general manager of Planning and Community Services.

“While annexation would increase servicing obligations for the city, it also reflects forward-thinking leadership that considers long-term community benefit, housing supply, and sustainable growth,” the company said.

The province has established a housing target of 1,849 units for Vernon, beginning in September 2025. “A policy decision that enables annexation of land along the city’s boundary with the Regional District of North Okanagan represents a meaningful step toward achieving those targets and responding to the needs of Vernon residents,” the company said.

Giesbrecht added they “remain optimistic that council will continue to demonstrate the kind of leadership that looks ahead. An approval would show that Council is listening to residents, responding to provincial housing expectations, and taking action that reflects the city’s long-term priorities.”