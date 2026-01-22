Vernon News

Coldstream residents have until noon Friday to add input to the 2026–2030 Financial Plan

Input deadline looms

Photo: Google Maps The District of Coldstream is reminding residents the public review period for the proposed 2026–2030 Financial Plan ends Friday at noon.

The proposed financial plan is available for review online. Copies can also be viewed at the district municipal hall.

All comments and feedback received by noon Jan. 23, will be compiled and presented to council as part of the financial plan deliberations.

To provide comments, complete the online comment form on the district’s website; drop off written comments or complete a comment form at the District Municipal Office, 9901 Kalamalka Rd., or attend the Jan. 26 council meeting at 6 p.m. to provide input in person.

Submissions must include the person's name, address, and contact information.