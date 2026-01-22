Vernon News
Coldstream residents have until noon Friday to add input to the 2026–2030 Financial Plan
Input deadline looms
Photo: Google Maps
The District of Coldstream is reminding residents the public review period for the proposed 2026–2030 Financial Plan ends Friday at noon.
The District of Coldstream is reminding residents the public review period for the proposed 2026–2030 Financial Plan ends Friday at noon.
The proposed financial plan is available for review online. Copies can also be viewed at the district municipal hall.
All comments and feedback received by noon Jan. 23, will be compiled and presented to council as part of the financial plan deliberations.
To provide comments, complete the online comment form on the district’s website; drop off written comments or complete a comment form at the District Municipal Office, 9901 Kalamalka Rd., or attend the Jan. 26 council meeting at 6 p.m. to provide input in person.
Submissions must include the person's name, address, and contact information.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Smith's case against TrumpUnited States - 3:46 pm
- Snow water recordsNelson - 3:29 pm
- Funding to fight gun crimeBC - 3:21 pm
- Lemon avoids chargesMinnesota - 3:19 pm
- US completes withdrawalWorld - 3:18 pm
Real Estate
103 Eagle Drive
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Oakley Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net