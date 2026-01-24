Vernon News

New family-run discount store opens its doors on Westside Road

Dollar store on Westside

Photo: Contributed A new dollar store, owned by a local family, has opened on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve, called Buck or Two Plus!

Affordable essentials are easier to procure for the Westside community, with the opening of a new dollar store.

Buck or Two Plus! has officially opened for business at 12594 Westside Road. Locally owned and operated by Deb Gottfriedson alongside his son, Colton, and daughter, Annie Joe, the family-run business is rooted in the community.

“Our goal is simple, to provide affordable products that people use every day, right here in the community,” said Gottfriedson. “This store is about service, accessibility, and giving back by keeping jobs and business local.”

Buck or Two Plus! offers a wide selection of household items, snacks, seasonal products, cleaning supplies, and school essentials. The new location helps reduce the need for residents to travel outside the reserve for basic necessities, while also creating local employment opportunities.

The opening reflects a broader commitment to community development and Indigenous-led entrepreneurship on OKIB lands, reinforcing the importance of locally owned businesses that serve local needs.

Community members are invited to visit the store, meet the owners, and experience the convenience and value Buck or Two Plus! brings to the OKIB reserve.

The store is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. More information can be found on its Facebook page.