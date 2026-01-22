Vernon News

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee urging people to speak out against controversial bill

MPs against Bill C9

It was a packed house at Vernon's Schubert Centre Wednesday evening Conservative MPs Scott Anderson and Andrew Lawton spoke about Bill C9.

The bill, also known as the Combatting Hate Act, is legislation introduced in late 2025 to amend the Criminal Code that proponents claim will better address hate-motivated crimes, create new offenses for promoting hatred via symbols, and protect access to religious/cultural spaces by criminalizing intimidation and obstruction.

Critics say it will negatively impact free speech and freedom of religion in Canada.

Anderson, a first-term MP in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding, and Lawton, an Ontario MP for the Elgin-St. Thomas-London South riding, held the town hall meeting which was attended by hundreds of people.

“Who in their right mind would hand any government the power to act on hate, as defined the way it is in this bill: “the emotion that involves detestation or vilification and is stronger than dislike or disdain,” Anderson posted on his official Facebook page the day after the town hall meeting.

“This word salad can mean anything anyone wants it to, which means that any government, this one or the next, has the power to censor you on pretty much any basis they want, just because someone might be offended. This is not free speech and Canadians owe it to themselves to stop it in its tracks.

“Please take the time to write to your MP (except Andrew and I because we're already on board). The last thing any politician wants is a flood of mail telling him or her they are on the wrong track. Make a point of also phoning/writing/emailing the minister responsible for this disgrace.”

