Vernon News

Vernon community radio station looking for volunteers for a number of positions

Become a radio star

Photo: File photo If you have ever wanted to be a radio star, now is your chance. People are being invited to become part of Vernon's community radio station, 97.9 Valley FM in a variety of positions.

“We're gratified by the appreciation and raves we've been getting since our soft launch in November,” said a post on the Valley FM Facebook page.

“Much of the music we're playing, you won't hear anywhere else.”

The station is now ready to move forward with specialty programming, that includes local artists, specific genres, talk and information shows, as well as local news.

But they need help to do that.

“This is a call for volunteers, whatever time you can offer to help Valley-FM grow,” the post said. “We need people in various areas from administrative and sales to marketing and social media. We also need DJ's - music hosts and talk show hosts.”

Anyone interested in a specific genre of music and would like to host a program with it, are encouraged to let the station know.

The station is also interested in people who want to host a music show at a certain time of day.

“Maybe you have a podcast you would like to air on Valley FM, or an idea for a talk show or news and information program,” the post said. “We'd like to hear from you.”

The station also needs producers - people who record the programming and install it into the station's system.

The station is also looking for news hounds to head local news programming.

“We need several people to report and write news as well as anchor newscasts. You don't have to have any experience. That's the beauty of community news. You just need to have an interest in digging up local stories and bringing them to air.”

The station will provide training for the volunteer newscasters.

“We're a non profit entity and all money raised through memberships, donations and sponsors goes right back into the radio station to help it grow and succeed,” the post said.

To become a member visit the radio station's website. Memberships costs $30 a year.

To volunteer, email the station at [email protected], or call 778-932-0979 and leave a message.

“We need you and you can be a star in your own town,” the post said.