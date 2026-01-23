Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue members in training camped out in the mountains overnight

A chilly night for volunteers

Photo: VSAR A winter cold snap was not enough to stop Vernon Search and Rescue members in training from spending a night under the stars.

A winter cold snap was not enough to stop Vernon Search and Rescue members in training from spending a night under the stars.

Becoming a member of the elite group of volunteer rescuers is no walk in the park and last weekend marked the final chapter of the ground search and rescue course for the members in training (MIT).

To get through the final test, the MITs had to spend a night in the mountains around Vernon where they had to build their own shelter, keep their fire going and endure the cold.

“Our MITs put their skills to work using what they carry in their 24-hour packs. Navigation with a compass (no electronics here), radio comms, rope and knot work, shelter building, fire starting, and culminating the weekend with a proper signal fire,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Their biggest task? Build a shelter, build a fire, and keep it going all night. In winter. With wet wood. And very little sleep.”

The post said night temperatures dipped to around -8°C, the snow was deep and fires took some creativity - and a few wishful thoughts about a better fire starter – to get going.

“Despite it all, spirits stayed high. Teams worked together, morale was boosted with chocolate, cookies, snacks, a pillow or two,” the post said.

“By the end of the weekend, our MITs were tired, cold...but they were also laughing, supporting one another, and we're proud of what they’d accomplished.”

The weekend marked the completion of a 100-hour GSAR course.

VSAR is a free service and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They can be reached by calling 911.