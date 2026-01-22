Vernon News

North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club bird count finds lots of bald eagles and trumpeter swans

Photo: Harold Sellers Vernon-based North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club recently held its annual bird count.

Birds of a feather were seen flocking together by members of the Vernon-based North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

On Jan. 18, about 21 members of the club, along with family and friends, conducted the annual swan and eagle count. The general region for the count included Oyama, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby north to Mabel Lake and the corridor from north of Vernon to Mara Lake.

Club members spotted 80 trumpeter swans, 176 bald eagles and three golden eagles.

According to the club, the numbers are average in comparison to past counts.

“Both eagle and swan numbers can vary dramatically from count to count,” the club said in a press release. “Trumpeter swan numbers in particular are very variable. The count is only a one day snapshot, but the results do show that these birds are doing well in our area.”

The weather was cool, damp, with low cloud and about 0 to -2C.

“One of our teams mentioned that most of the swans were observed on farm fields and not in open water where they are usually found,” the release said.

This is a ‘citizen science’ initiative and has been done in the southern Interior regions since the early 1970s under the direction of Rick Howie, a Kamloops-based biologist who has since passed away.