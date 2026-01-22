Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival seeking volunteers for 2026 event

Be a carnival volunteer

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival Volunteers are needed for the Vernon Winter Carnival.

You too can be a member of Team Carnival.

The Vernon Winter Carnival is calling on community members to step up and be part of the winter magic.

Volunteers are needed for a wide range of roles, including event ambassadors, activity station helpers, and event set-up and take-down, helping to ensure the winter tradition continues.

The carnival would not be possible without volunteers. Each year, hundreds of individuals contribute their time and talent behind the scenes and on the front lines, bringing joy, energy, and connection to the entire community. Volunteers contribute in ways both big and small and ensure events run smoothly, visitors feel welcomed, and the carnival atmosphere remains vibrant and inclusive.

The 2026 Winter Carnival theme, “Team Carnival: Canada Goes for Gold!” celebrates teamwork, community spirit, and shared Canadian pride — values that perfectly reflect the role volunteers play in making the festival a success.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the Vernon Winter Carnival,” say board chair Vicki Proux. “Their passion, commitment, and generosity of time allow us to deliver a festival that brings people together year after year. We truly couldn’t do this without them.”

“Our volunteers give so much more than just their time,” adds volunteer co-ordinator Sandi Dixon. “They bring enthusiasm, creativity, and heart to every event. Whether it’s your first year or your fifteenth, volunteering at Winter Carnival is a rewarding experience and a great way to connect with the community.”

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up online before Jan. 27.

Those with questions or who prefer to register by phone can contact the Vernon Winter Carnival office at 250-545-2236.